U.S. Education Department opens investigation into UW-Milwaukee over foreign funding

In the final days of the Trump administration, the U.S. Education Department opened an investigation into UW-Milwaukee's financial ties to foreign entities.

UW-Milwaukee has “apparently never filed” a report detailing foreign gifts and contracts — a requirement under the law — according to a Jan. 15 letter the department sent to Chancellor Mark Mone informing him of the agency's "preliminary inquiry."

Department lawyer Reed Rubinstein expressed incredulity about the apparent lack of any such report because UW-Milwaukee is classified as a research institution, which "tend to collaborate closely with foreign sources" and account for more than 85% of all funds reported to the department, he said. He also noted that UW-Milwaukee's own website lists partnership agreements with nearly 200 institutions worldwide.

Rubinstein requested UW-Milwaukee provide documentation of all foreign gifts and contracts since 2016, giving the university a three-week deadline.

