Two UW-Madison professors have been elected as fellows to the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Chang-Beom Eom and Donata Oertel are two of 416 fellows recognized by AAAS this year for their "scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications," the university said in a release.
Eom is the Raymond R. Holton Chair professor in engineering and the Theodore H. Geballe professor of materials science engineering. He was recognized for his pioneering contributions to the heteroepitaxy of complex oxide films, the release said.
Oertel, professor and Mary Herman and Lucien Rubinstein Distinguished Chair of Neuroscience, was cited for distinguished research on the cellular basis for the processing of acoustic information in the mammalian cochlear nuclei, and for service to the neuroscience community.
AAAS is the largest general scientific society in the world, electing fellows since 1874.
Fellows will be honored at the AAAS annual meeting in Washington D.C. on Feb. 16.