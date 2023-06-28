It was almost fate — if not an incredible stroke of luck — that brought Turina Bakken to Madison Area Technical College 25 years ago.

A few years into a nonprofit job in 1998, Bakken was looking for her next move when an MATC instructor approached her with a proposition: The college had its first opening for a marketing instructor in more than a decade. Would she consider applying?

Bakken then learned two things on the same day: MATC wanted to hire her and she’d be losing her job at the nonprofit as part of a round of layoffs.

“It was really cosmic,” she recalled. “And I thought maybe I’d be here a year while I figured out my next path. My intent was always to go back to corporate, private industry. And I just kind of fell in love with the mission and the place and stayed.”

Bakken is retiring from MATC, also known as Madison College, at the end of June after a quarter-century run in which she started as a marketing instructor and is ending as provost, the top academic officer at the college and second only to the president.

Always driven by doing something new, she also served as dean of the School of Business and Applied Arts and vice provost.

A new title always came with bigger challenges — leading a department where work friends became subordinates, budgeting with limited resources and navigating the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic as an extrovert who thrived on talking to people in the cafeteria coffee line.

As provost and leader of academics, Bakken has driven academic policy for the last six years, charting what the college’s priorities would be and pushing for it to meet workforce demands. She fought to revise college policies on staff workload and helped secure sabbatical leave for faculty.

And in the last decade, Bakken has witnessed a transformation of sorts at MATC.

Some of it has been physical, after a $133.8 million referendum expanded the Truax campus’s Gateway building and established a new home for health careers programs, and MATC’s presence in South Madison was revitalized with a comprehensive campus there.

And some of that transformation has been how people think about MATC, Bakken said, noting that in April she found a prospective nursing student who was adamant that MATC was her first choice for post-secondary education.

“That’s been a fun, fun journey to be a part of, (seeing MATC evolve) from a second- (or) last-choice brick school with lockers that people used to call an alternative to college,” she said.

Now, Bakken is again looking for her next move, but taking it slower this time. She’s been working on a near-constant basis since the age of 14 and plans to spend the next few months seeing what comes her way. Going back to teaching and marketing consulting are already on Bakken’s radar, but she’s less committal about it.

“I’m trying to be open but not over-commit,” she said.

People-first approach

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, what does it say that those who work for Bakken work to emulate her leadership approach of putting people first?

Bakken’s people skills were one of the first things Bryan Woodhouse, now MATC’s vice president of corporate and regional affairs, noticed as he sat in interviews for an associate dean position with Bakken’s business and applied arts school more than a decade ago.

As Woodhouse followed Bakken higher into the MATC administrative ranks, he often heard from other faculty that they hoped Bakken’s successors were just like her.

Woodhouse himself sought to embody her best qualities.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned and try to exemplify from her is how you (face conflict) and how you care about people,” he said. “People may not always like your message or what you have to do, but if you do it the right way and you do it with the utmost care for people ... it sure makes things go a lot easier.”

Lynea LaVoy, program director for hospitality management at MATC, said Bakken leads by investing in every person, getting to know each personally. It’s common to run into Bakken in the halls talking with students or employees; somehow, Bakken seems to have personal connections with hundreds of instructors and administrators who report to her.

Bakken’s role as MATC’s people-person-in-chief isn’t limited to campus, either.

“All of a sudden, here’s Turina Bakken at my kid’s game cheering them on, not because she felt like she should, but she wanted to. And that’s what’s, like, one of a million examples of her showing up for people and their families,” LaVoy said. “She’s really a leader that cares deeply and authentically.”

A legacy of developing leaders

Given any opportunity to pick Bakken’s brain, Ousmane Kabre goes for it.

Often meeting over breakfast or grabbing lunch, Bakken and Kabre, an MATC alumnus and Madison-based business owner, have wide-ranging conversations about books they’re reading, Bakken’s business background, what she wished a younger version of herself could have known, and more.

Bakken’s approach to managing employees virtually during COVID-19 was especially insightful, Kabre said, and he’s since ditched the antiquated idea of managers not knowing an employee’s personal struggles.

“Every time we’re meeting, I have my notebook with me all the time because it’s a learning session for me,” he said.

Bakken said she’s always been developing leaders, but especially after the pandemic, she found herself taking a step back into more of a coaching role. Instead of giving out what she feels is the right answer, Bakken wants her employees to figure out the best path for them.

It’s those employees who will be the most lasting part of Bakken’s legacy, Woodhouse said.

Bakken played an outsized role in his development as a college administrator, and many others would say the same, he explained.

“Yes, she can point to all the work that we’ve done and processes we’ve improved and new initiatives we’ve spun up, and she’s had a hand in so many,” Woodhouse said. “I think her biggest legacy is going to be the people that she’s developed and who she’s made better, and whose lives she’s really been an important part of.”