Tommy Thompson, interim president of UW System, needs surgery after water-skiing accident

Tommy Thompson, the interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, will be having surgery Thursday morning, he wrote on his Facebook page.
Thompson, the former four-term Republican governor, said he had a "little water skiing accident" over the weekend and needs to have his bicep reattached to the tendon.
"He's dealing with a little pain and getting it taken care of," System spokesman Mark Pitsch said.
Thompson turns 80 in November but shows few signs of slowing down. He's traveled around the state in recent weeks as part of a vaccination campaign encouraging students to get the shot. He's also pushed back against Republican efforts to control COVID-19 policies and predicted his stance would hold up in court if challenged.
A search for the next System president is underway.
Thompson took the job as interim president in July 2020 and recently said he expects to stay in the job for another six months or so. A System website on the presidential search notes a new president could be announced in February 2022.