Throwback photos: The evolution of Wisconsin's Bucky Badger over the years

Bucky Badger wasn't always Bucky. And he wasn't always huggable, either. Scroll on for a history in photographs of one of the best mascots in college athletics.
Live badger mascot, 1910
Players with the mascot, 1940s
Regdab the raccoon, 1948
Papier-mache head, 1949
First human Bucky, 1949
Becoming Bucky
Taxidermist makes Bucky for Rose Bowl, 1953
Bucky and the band, 1950s
Bucky the boxer, 1956
Bucky in suit and tie, 1957
Bucky on a camel, 1960s
Bucky in sweater, 1965
Bucky vs. Herky, 1965
Hugging Bucky, 1967
Bucky in the 1970s
Bucky with children, 1971
Bucky Wagon, 1978
Hugging Bucky, 1985
Bucky and Tommy, 1980s
Bucky on the move, 1990s
Bucky goes to school, 2003
Bucky tops pyramid, 2006
Bucky on the Pier, 2011
Bucky plays with fan, 2017
