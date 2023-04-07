At 91, Madison resident Sarah Wells is doing something her ancestors couldn’t.

Telling her family’s stories.

Sarah herself doesn’t know much about her own family’s history — as a Black woman in the early 1900s, her mother, Alice Elvord, didn’t share much because the memories were often too sad or painful.

But on Monday, Sarah sat alongside her daughter Mary in the UW-Madison Odyssey Senior pilot program on the city’s South Side as, reading Sarah’s words, Mary pulled the Odyssey class back to the 1930s for a glimpse into Alice’s life.

The latest program to launch under the Odyssey Project umbrella, Odyssey Senior offers people age 60 and older an opportunity to preserve their histories.

In many cases, like for the Wells family, older family stories have been lost to time. Sometimes previous generations were uncomfortable sharing their experiences. Sometimes limited literacy kept family stories from being written down and read.

“With my mom writing down some family history, she’s breaking that chain,” Mary Wells said.

Mary read her mother’s homework to the class, who for this assignment had been prompted to reminisce on a smell from childhood.

“My mother, Alice Elvord, was always in the kitchen, baking or cooking something. You could smell different aromas outside every day walking down the sidewalk before you get inside of the house.”

Alice could feed the whole neighborhood without ever reading a recipe.

“My mother learned to cook because my grandmother died at a young age, so she was left to raise her four brothers, which of course included cooking.”

In its five-week pilot phase, Odyssey Senior joins the Odyssey Project’s umbrella of offerings. Those include the original program, which has served people with financial or other barriers to a college education for 20 years; Odyssey Junior, for children of students; Odyssey Beyond Bars, a program offering classes to those incarcerated in Wisconsin; and Odyssey Beyond Wars, an initiative designed for veterans launching this fall.

The Odyssey Project, run by UW-Madison, was partially modeled after the New York-based, federally funded Clemente Course in the Humanities, which holds that access to the liberal arts helps lift people out of poverty. More than 95% of Odyssey Project students are people of color.

Informal approach

Odyssey Senior is far less structured than other Odyssey courses, in which students earn six credits at UW-Madison. While there’s still homework, there are no grades, and it’s more of an informal gathering where people can capture memories before they’re lost to time, said Odyssey Project co-founder and director Emily Auerbach.

Students revisit their early years through writing prompts that tap into visceral memories such as sounds in their childhood home or meals they suffered through at the dinner table.

Currently, Odyssey Senior is available only to those who have already completed the original Odyssey Project or an immediate family member. Mary Wells joined the Odyssey Project in 2007.

But Auerbach hopes to expand it out to the larger community. Most of the dozen people in Odyssey Senior are Black women.

“They’re our elders, and nobody’s capturing those stories,” Auerbach said. “Down the road, if enough funding and staffing were available, I would like to see an Odyssey Senior that invited the community in, not just those that are already connected to Odyssey.”

Reaching back

The pivotal moment of Roslyn Phillips’ life was starting over in Madison after growing weary of upending her children’s lives and bouncing around apartments in Chicago. For Marcia Brown, it was joining the Army in 1979 that gave Brown the now-family values of independence and responsibility. Mary Wells’ branching point was enrolling in Odyssey.

The moments were shared as part of a memoir-writing lesson led by Sarah White, in which she asked participants to write a fact about their lives, the story behind it and what meaning it could hold for their families.

Children who know their family histories and can answer simple questions such as knowing where their parents or grandparents were raised or met, family illnesses or injuries, or the source behind their name are more resilient on average, White said.

As part of Monday’s class, students also were asked to recall smells or sounds from their childhood. Both Rodin and Brown spoke of their respective fears of silence while growing up in Robert Taylor Homes, also known as the projects, in Chicago, as it almost always foreshadowed violence.

Brown and Phillips said their age made them feel out of place when they first enrolled in the Odyssey Project more than a decade ago. The younger students seemed to be more advanced in their learning, they explained, but coming back through Odyssey Senior has strengthened them and energized their desires to write.

“I’ve always been a writer, a reader, a spokesperson, a storyteller. I’m the funniest person in the family,” Phillips said. “Being in this class is has just built me.”

‘Before it’s too late’

Beatrice Chatman, a native of Madison’s South Side, could drive around and rattle off the area’s history. Chatman’s daughter, Char Braxton, an aide to the class, got her involved in Odyssey Senior.

“My mom is ecstatic about the fact that stories can be preserved as we go and she’s able to give back and share the South Madison community when she was a little girl,” Braxton said.

Like the Wells family, Lenora Rodin knows little of her family’s history, a pattern she’s hoping to end for future generations. Challenges such as alcoholism or the pressure of feeding a dozen children on a single income got in the way of any meaningful storytelling, Rodin said.

“We really didn’t have time to sit down and pass on stories,” she said. “I want (my grandchildren) to know some things about family and me, because they all know me, but there’s things they don’t know about me.”

There are numerous students enrolled in Odyssey Project programs whose older relatives can’t read — it was once illegal for enslaved people to read or write, and even when they could, their families put more emphasis on working than education, Auerbach said.

Current students in Odyssey Senior must have been born no later than 1963. That’s a year before the passage of the federal Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on attributes including race and sex, and in the middle of a nearly two-decade fight to desegregate U.S. public schools.

And while literacy rates among people of color increased over the 20th century, it was seen mainly in the younger generations. In 1920, U.S. census data showed large gulfs between generations: One in five Black people in their 20s was considered illiterate, compared to three in five Black people in their 60s who would have been born about the time slavery was abolished.

“The stories of elders get lost unless they were recorded before it’s too late,” Auerbach said. “You cannot know about yourself without knowing about those generations that came before, and it’s especially important if you have minority groups who were historically denied literacy.”