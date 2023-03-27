Madison Area Technical College has announced three finalists for provost, the college's chief academic officer.
Finalists for the role are Kendricks Hooker, provost at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in Concord, North Carolina; Kristen Raney, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges located in Davenport, Iowa; and Ruth Williams, dean of Science and Health Careers at Oakton College in Skokie, Illinois.
The provost largely directs the school's academic endeavors and oversees all educational programs and faculty. At MATC, also known as Madison College, the provost is also a member of the president's cabinet, conducts long-term planning and serves as the college’s liaison to area nonprofits and organizations.
The role offers a salary range of $180,000 to $225,000 based on the finalist’s experience and education. Whoever is hired is anticipated to start in mid- to late May, according to the job description.
MATC's current provost, Turina Bakken, plans to retire at the end of June after a 25-year career with the school. Bakken announced her retirement last August and plans to leave in June, MATC spokesperson Mel Charbonneau said.
MATC will host three public forums, one for each finalist, at the Truax campus in the coming weeks: Williams on Wednesday, Raney on Thursday and Hooker on April 6. The forums all start at 10:45 a.m. in room D1630 in the Main Campus building.
All three finalists have Wisconsin ties.
Hooker previously served as the dean of the School of Health Education and as associate dean in the School of Arts and Sciences at MATC before serving as the vice president of academic affairs in Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis. He joined Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in December.
Raney was the dean of academic development and services at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, one of MATC's sister schools, prior to moving to Saint Paul College in Minnesota and Eastern Iowa in September 2021. She received her doctorate at Edgewood College and her master's degree from UW-Stout.
Williams earned her bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point and her master's from UW-Madison. She became the dean of Science and Health Careers after spending 13 years as a faculty member in Oakton's biology department and previously taught at Moraine Park Technical College, which has its main branch in Fond du Lac.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.