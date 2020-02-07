Thompson Center hosts second event in disability series, improves budget spending for 2019-2020

The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership is hosting its second event about increasing independence for people in Wisconsin with disabilities on Friday, this time focused on services for children.

The public policy center launched the three-part series in November at Madison’s Monona Terrace, and the final event will take place in April. The center’s two major themes this year are independence for people with disabilities and Wisconsin’s renewable energy focus, which director Ryan Owens said are “pressing topics right now that deserve consideration by policy makers and researchers.”

The event, to take place at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, addresses how the state can best prepare children with disabilities for independence and the workforce. It features conversation about telehealth services and a keynote address by Dr. Michelle Reynolds from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“We’re reaching for a broad audience,” Owens said. “We want to reach policymakers to introduce them to the research that’s going on in these areas. We want groups dealing with this to be able to connect with one another, people in the community who are involved, who maybe themselves have disabilities, to be there to provide input."