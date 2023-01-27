'This is going to end up in court': Community members sound off on UW-Platteville at Richland campus' future

RICHLAND CENTER — Eleven-year-old Stella Woodhouse could only muster up a few sentences before she had to give up the microphone.
As she stood in the front of a standing-room-only crowd in a UW-Platteville at Richland conference room Thursday night, the Richland Center resident spoke about how she felt she was losing a chance at her future education.
“For a lot of years, I was always thinking that I (would) have this opportunity to get an education. ... I feel like I’m not going to be able to do that anymore,” she said, on the verge of tears. “I’m gonna have to save up a lot more than $375 in the bank.”
The listening session Thursday was a forum in which community members could share ideas on how to revive the Richland Center campus, or at least keep it on life support. And while speakers offered suggestions on how to keep a presence at campus, they also at times directed their frustrations at state Rep. Tony Kurtz, state Sen. Howard Marklein and University of Wisconsin System Vice President for University Relations Jeff Buhrandt.
People are also reading…
“You gentlemen have an opportunity to intervene here, to demand an investigation, to do whatever,” Mike Grindemann, of Muscoda, said to Kurtz and Marklein. “And I don’t want this to sound like a threat, but the result is going to be if you don’t, this is going to end up in court.
“And I do not want to hear the headline, ‘University of Wisconsin Platteville accused of looting and cannibalizing University of Wisconsin Richland in a class-action suit,’” Grindemann added.
Ideas proposed included bringing back continuing education for adults and the College for Kids programs, returning site-based recruiting and admissions staff and partnering with area school districts to encourage students to earn their associate’s degrees alongside their high school diplomas.
System President Jay Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to develop a plan by mid-January for maintaining an ongoing presence in Richland.
UW-Platteville officials have since pledged to work with Richland County to determine ways to use the campus going forward. That’s different from a mid-December draft of the plan, which said any programs through Richland Center going forward would be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary. Officials from Richland County, which owns the campus, said the December draft had been developed without their input.
Rothman ordered UW-Platteville to cease degree-earning classes at the Richland campus because of the plummeting student population. Enrollment at the Richland campus has dropped 90% since 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.
Richland’s enrollment was just 60 students this fall, the lowest of all campuses in the System, with UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County not far behind with a head count of 179 this fall.
The UW Board of Regents and Richland County have a 75-year lease agreement that allows the university to use the seven buildings on the county-owned, 135-acre, farmland-rich campus however it chooses, in return for $1 annually. The lease runs through 2042 and can be terminated if the state Legislature makes any changes to the branch campus program and its funding.
It’s unclear if the lease can be terminated under just one of those provisions, Richland County Board member Shaun Murphy-Lopez said.
An editorial in the Spring Green-based newspaper Valley Sentinel urged Richland County leaders to consider suing the System over its handling of the Richland Center campus. The editorial argues only the UW Board of Regents, not Rothman, have the authority to close down a campus.
The Richland County Board has discussed the possibility in closed session but has not made any decisions.
Buhrandt said he appreciated the opportunity to hear the passion from the community for the campus and promised that this was only the beginning of determining future uses for the Richland campus.
“I heard a lot of innovative ideas tonight,” Buhrandt said. “And I think thinking outside the box and thinking of new ways we can approach this is really important.”
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.