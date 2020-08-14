The wild card in UW-Madison's reopening plan: Student behavior

UW-Madison officials will follow up with those who don't participate in the training, according to university spokesman John Lucas. Regardless of whether they sign the pledge, students are still required to follow campus policies and expected behaviors. If they don't, students can be evaluated for disciplinary action. State administrative code extends UW schools' enforcement ability off campus when it's an issue of health and safety.

Student health ambassadors will encourage their peers to follow the rules on campus. The university plans to hire between 20 and 30 students to hand out masks to students who may have forgotten theirs, promote physical distancing and direct individuals with health questions to University Health Services. Ambassadors will be paid to work for the first six weeks of the semester, Lucas said.

The university is also working with fraternities, sororities and other student organization to set expectations on group gatherings.

"Of course, no plan is 100% fail-safe, but we believe that we have the best chance of making this semester work if our students lead in this area and model the expectations for their peers to take on the public health responsibility," Lucas said.