The wait for public records: UW System lags behind its campuses in response time

Who makes the most money on University of Wisconsin campuses? How much are companies paying to advertise at Camp Randall Stadium? And what perks are tucked into Badgers football coach Paul Chryst’s contract?
Any member of the public can begin to answer these questions by filing a public records request.
A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of UW campuses’ records logs found wide variation in the amount of time it takes for universities to hand over documents, with the University of Wisconsin System taking longer than its campuses that keep records logs.
That was the case even though the System has hired its first full-time employee to manage records requests and records retention — a position many UW campuses lack.
UW-Madison recently added to its own public records office, hiring a second full-time employee in the fall of 2018 to assist with the hundreds of requests it receives each year. The university shaved an average of nearly nine days off of its response time in the roughly 1½ years since the hire, according to the State Journal analysis.
Public access to government records in Wisconsin is protected in state law with the intent being that those who pay for government have the right to monitor the people serving in positions of public trust and how taxpayer dollars are spent. News media frequently request records under the law to report stories, but others — lawyers, business owners, teachers — make use of it, too.
The State Journal asked UW campuses in late December to provide their public records logs ahead of Sunshine Week, which begins Sunday. The American Society of News Editors and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sponsor the week-long celebration to call attention to open government issues and promote transparency.
The newspaper analyzed more than 2,000 records log entries from Jan. 1, 2017, through the end of 2019 that included both a discernible request date and completion date.
Two campuses, Milwaukee and Eau Claire, do not keep logs that track response time, records custodians said.
Others only began keeping a log more recently. For example, the System didn’t track response time until after hiring an employee to handle records retention and responding to requests in spring 2018, so there is no way to see if response time has improved as a result of the hire.
Complex requests for System
During the two years in which the System logged 233 requests, individuals waited an average of 32 working days.
Campus response times ranged from 30 working days at UW-Whitewater to six days at UW-River Falls. The analysis adjusted for weekends and holidays and counted a same-day response as one working day.
System compliance director Katie Ignatowski said response time is longer than campuses because the System generally receives more complex requests and also spends time assisting campuses with some of theirs as well.
“It’s not often that we have requests for, you know, a routine form or something that we could just go and pull and provide fairly easily,” she said.
Still, the System’s log shows what many may consider simple requests span weeks.
For example, a reporter requested copies of a few audit reports discussed at public meetings and waited three months before receiving the documents.
“It’s difficult to know what’s going on behind the scenes, right?” Ignatowski said. “I can almost assure you if something’s available for a public link, we’re going to turn that around in a day or a couple of days.”
Response time is a priority for the System, she said, “not a talking point.”
However, a presentation to the UW Board of Regents last month on public records compliance didn’t address response time at all.
Ignatowski acknowledged the topic didn’t explicitly come up in the February presentation, which she said was under discussion long before the State Journal began this story. She said the discussion included news of a tracking tool the System will soon roll out as a way for campuses to monitor their response time.
“I think response time is an important piece, but I don’t think it’s the whole picture,” Ignatowski said. “I think if we overfocus on response time, or only focus on response time, we may sacrifice some of those other important pieces like thoroughness and communicating with requesters.”
‘Don’t drag your feet’
Unlike some other states, Wisconsin’s public records law does not specify a number of days in which a state agency or public university must respond to a request. Instead, records custodians must answer “as soon as practicable and without delay“ — a phrase that has wide variation in meaning across agencies and campuses.
The state Department of Justice’s policy for simple requests is to respond within 10 business days.
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the System’s 32-day response time is simply too long.
“Don’t drag your feet,” he said. “Attend to it promptly. My feeling is when response times are long because staffing is short, records custodians need to add staff. It’s that simple.”
That’s what UW-Madison did in 2018.
The university’s response time from 2017 through the first half of 2018 was 26.2 days, according to the State Journal review. After the second records custodian was hired, response time dropped to 17.5 days.
UW-Madison records custodian Lisa Hull said the public sometimes assumes the university is trying to hide things and operates with an ulterior motive. The decentralized nature of the university — with hundreds of different departments, units and offices — can make tracking down a document difficult. She described it as finding “a needle in a haystack.”
“We go out of our way to respond to records requests as we’re allowed to,” she said. “Student information, research, intellectual property — there’s a lot of things on a campus this size that we cannot give away.”
Some requests are simple or frequently asked for, such as contracts for UW Athletics coaches. The State Journal analysis found about 26% of all university requests related to UW Athletics.
Other requests are tedious, requiring redaction of confidential information scattered throughout hundreds of pages.
“It’d be really nice to have a giant computer on campus, punch in a few keywords and get the document,” Hull said.
But that’s not typically how it works, particularly for older records that may have been moved to a state records warehouse.
For example, Hull recently received a request for records relating to a professor who worked on campus in the 1950s.
“That takes a lot of leg work to track down,” she said. “Even with two of us working on it, (the requests) can get overwhelming at times.”
Hull’s own request to individuals asking for documents?
Patience, she said, before returning to the roughly 50 requests her office had waiting in the queue.
Editor's note: This story was corrected prior to online publication, but after print publication, to reflect that many UW campuses do not have a full-time employee dedicated to handling records requests and retention.