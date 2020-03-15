The wait for public records: UW System lags behind its campuses in response time

Seeking documents from a UW campus?

1. Visit go.madison.com/uw-records-custodians to find out where you should send your request.

2. Begin your request by informing the records custodian that you are making a request under Wisconsin's public records law. For a sample template, visit go.madison.com/records-template.

3. Be as clear and specific as possible on what records you are seeking. For example, if you have an idea for which department or office may house these records, include that information as guidance for where the records custodian should look.

4. Expect a response "as soon as practicable and without delay." In most cases, you should receive the records at no charge. For example, UW-Madison requested payment in just 6.5% of requests made between 2017 and 2019.

5. If you don't receive a timely response, contact a local reporter. We file records requests like it's our job, because it is.