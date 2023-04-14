Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s life was changed by UW-Madison nearly a year and a half before she took the reins last summer.
In the winter of 2020, research advances made on the Madison campus saved the life of her father, Mnookin told a full auditorium as part of her investiture Friday. The discoveries allowed her to donate a kidney in California and ship it off on a red-eye flight across the country to Bob Mnookin, who was experiencing kidney failure in Massachusetts.
It was a demonstration of the Wisconsin Idea, she said, the principle that the university serves the entire state. That was on full display Friday, as Bob Mnookin led the academic procession into her investiture. It's also on display in the lives changed by other research at the University of Wisconsin's flagship campus, including finding bacteria in a Yellowstone National Park geyser that led to DNA testing and PCR tests used to diagnose COVID-19.
“The Wisconsin Idea is both anchor and propeller, keeping us grounded to our mission while creating that multiplier effect that allows us to do truly great things,” Mnookin said.
Mnookin, UW-Madison’s 30th chancellor, joined UW-Madison last August after teaching at UCLA’s law school for 17 years, the last six of those while also serving as dean.
An investiture, an academic tradition that traces its roots back to the Medieval Ages, typically takes place within an educational leader's first year. Across the System, the ceremony tends to cap off a week of celebratory events and community service.
Mnookin’s investiture is being followed by a community picnic, where her own brand of ice cream, “Mnookie Dough,” is making its debut.
As part of Friday's ceremony, Mnookin wore a medallion – cast in pewter by two College of Engineering students Dylan Zinkgraf and Teekay Kowalewski – with UW-Madison’s insignia, which she will wear at future commencement ceremonies.
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman led the ceremony, opening by extolling what he said was Mnookin’s principled approach and unwavering commitment to making the campus exceptional.
“Jennifer Mnookin is the right leader, at the right time,” Rothman said. “She brings an incredible intellect and has served as a faculty member and leader at some of the nation’s preeminent public universities.
“Quite frankly, Jennifer Mnookin is made for this university,” Rothman added.
Gov. Tony Evers, who spent decades in public education and served on the UW Board of Regents as the state superintendent, said he is especially grateful for Mnookin’s appreciation for Wisconsin’s way of life and her vision for UW-Madison as an institution that upholds it.
“This university is so much more than just a school,” Evers said. “Our job here is not to just educate – it is to inspire the next leaders, the next big ideas, the next policy solutions that will help people make their lives better, to make sure our government works, and it works well.”
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.