The University of Wisconsin system pays employees nearly $2 billion annually in salary and expenses. Want to know what your favorite professor made? Search our database of over 35,000 UW employees to find out.
Search by name, year, campus, pay or any mixture of criteria. Click on the details link for more in-depth information, including overtime.
Data represents the 2017-19 fiscal year. The names of individuals who identified themselves to the UW as victims of domestic or other violence have been redacted from this database.
The money for employee salaries come from a variety of revenue sources including: tuition, state funding, gifts/non-federal grants/contracts; funds transferred from other state agencies; federal grants and aid; and segregated funds.
This database does not include payments to UW-Madison coaches that come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation. The foundation typically pays supplemental income to university's athletic director, head football coach, head basketball coach, football defensive coordinator and football offensive coordinator.