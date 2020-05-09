The Class of COVID-19: Rescinded offers, dashed dreams for Wisconsin college students

Alex King, 22

Hometown: Sun Prairie, Wis.

Major: Political science and legal studies

Alex King capped off his college career in a large venue — just not the one he imagined.

Instead of celebrating at Camp Randall, King, a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, is serving at State Fair Park, a COVID-19 isolation facility in Milwaukee.

As the university shifted to online instruction, King found himself with more free time, so he answered the Guard’s call for volunteers in April. He is among a group of Guard members on standby there, ready to serve if there’s a surge of patients to care for in Wisconsin.

“This was an opportunity to dive in and be part of the state’s response to this,” he said. “This is why I joined the Guard: to help people out. It’s an honor to be a part of the effort.”

Over the past several weeks, King received personal care assistant training to help the nurses on the front lines of the pandemic.

In the future, King plans to serve full time with the Guard as a pilot in the 115th Fighter Wing. His flight training, however, will likely be delayed because of the virus.