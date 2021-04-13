Terrace season returns — but it's only open to UW-Madison campus community for now

The Wisconsin Union will haul out its signature sunburst chairs outside on Wednesday, marking the start of this year's Terrace season.

Access to the Terrace will be temporarily limited to UW-Madison students and employees because of COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated or in compliance with coronavirus testing requirements can use their "Safer Badgers" phone app to enter Memorial Union and head to the patio.

The limited access will continue "until further notice," a Wisconsin Union announcement said.

“Terrace season is a time we look forward to every year, but this year feels more important than ever, because the Terrace has always been a source of respite and happiness, both of which so many of us could use right now," Wisconsin Union deputy director Susan Dibbell said in a statement.

The Terrace opened late last June at 25% capacity and only by reservation, making for a much less crowded patio than in years past.

Some COVID-19 restrictions will continue in the 2021 season, at least for now, such as the 25% capacity limit, a mask requirement and tables spaced at least six feet apart. But reservations won't be necessary this year. The sunburst green, yellow and orange tables are open on a first come, first served basis.