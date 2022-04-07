Terrace season at UW-Madison returns next week

A surefire sign of warmer days ahead arrives next week.

Next Wednesday's return of the Wisconsin Union's signature sunburst chairs marks the official start of Terrace season, a UW-Madison tradition dating back more than 90 years.

Moving the roughly 2,000 chairs and 430 tables out of winter storage and onto the patio typically takes two to three days.

When the green, yellow and orange chairs are brought out is based on weather but typically occurs sometime in April. In 2019, Union officials landed on April 18. In 2018, it was April 26 and in 2017, it was April 13.

The two most recent Terrace seasons, however, were affected by COVID-19.

The Terrace opened to the campus community last year on April 14 but remained closed to the general public until May 10. In 2020, the season was shortened even more, opening June 22. Both seasons included public health restrictions, such as masking rules and operating at 25% capacity.

The Union lifted its mask order last month and is no longer operating at reduced capacity, spokesperson Shauna Breneman said. Terrace guests can continue to wear a face covering if they wish.

The 2022 season will include paddling equipment rentals, tasting events, free film showings and live music. Later this summer, dining options like the Brat Stand, the BBQ Stand and Lakeview Lounge — will open. New this year is the Terrace Art Cart, which will offer do-it-yourself art kits for purchase.

Visit TerraceSummer.com for a full events list.

