Terminated Edgewood College professors ask: 'Does tenure matter anymore?'

Tenure ‘not secure’

Tenure, an indefinite appointment professors receive after years of service to a college, is offered to protect academic freedom, the principle that scholars should be free to research and teach controversial ideas regardless of whether it offends a political party, business or sense of political correctness.

Earning tenure also means a professor can be terminated only for just cause, such as elimination of the academic program in which they teach, a lack of professional fitness or if the college declares financial exigency — otherwise known as a severe financial crisis that threatens the integrity of the institution as a whole.

The American Association of University Professors said it didn’t appear the college made this declaration and that it failed to involve faculty members in the process, according to a letter sent to the college. The organization urged the college to promptly reinstate the professors and update the college’s handbook to meet national standards.

“In the absence of such revisions, academic freedom and tenure at Edgewood College are not secure,” the letter said.