Tenured UW prof laid off after program cut, a 1st under controversial policy

The UW Board of Regents recently approved the layoff of a tenured professor whose academic program had been discontinued, the first time it has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.
The board on Friday signed off on the layoff of a UW-Platteville associate professor in the School of Education. The professor's name is not included in the board documents.
No discussion took place, a marked contrast to how the tenure debate began when Republicans removed tenure protections from state law and the Regents wrote a slightly different version into policy.
The tenure episode sparked backlash on campuses, drew national attention and led to a series of symbolic no-confidence votes in then-University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross.
Tenure offers protection for academic freedom, the principle that professors creating knowledge and expressing ideas should be free to do so without the threat of intimidation or retaliation.
Under state law, if a program or department was phased out, tenured faculty had to be placed in a different position and could only be laid off if there was a campus-wide financial emergency. The Regents policy that replaced the law added program elimination as a reason to lay off tenured faculty.
"We have to have some flexibility here; it's important," Cross said in a TV interview at the time.
System spokesperson Mark Pitsch confirmed on Wednesday that the UW-Platteville layoff approved last week is the first under the policy adopted in 2016.
Documents show that UW-Platteville faculty in the School of Education decided in 2019 to discontinue the early childhood program after the state Department of Public Instruction changed the age ranges associated with teacher license requirements. A string of university committees and councils approved the elimination of the program last spring, including the Faculty Senate.
"I was clear in my presentation that the loss of this program would mean the loss of a faculty member," School of Education director Jen Collins wrote in a letter to another UW-Platteville administrator. "At no time during the process was this an issue for members of the various groups."
Faculty Senate chairperson Barb Barnet declined to comment on the layoff, referring the Wisconsin State Journal to UW-Platteville spokesperson Paul Erickson, who also declined to comment beyond the information included in Regents documents.
Collins made a "good faith" effort to find the single affected faculty member a new job, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields wrote in a letter to System President Tommy Thompson. The professor declined the director's proposal to start a new associate degree program in early childhood at the UW-Platteville Richland campus.
Shields, in his letter to Thompson, said the layoff process would take effect in May 2022.
In 2018 it looked like UW-Stevens Point would be the first among System schools to lay off tenured faculty when administrators unveiled a plan to address a multimillion dollar budget deficit by axing 13 programs — including English, art, history, philosophy and foreign languages — and adding "high-demand career paths" instead.
"In an era of fiscal constraints, UW-Stevens Point can no longer be all things to all people," a university report said.
The proposal sparked a sit-in in front of the chancellor's office, a student march in Madison and national headlines. It was eventually pared back and faculty were spared through "a combination of retirements and thoughtful planning."
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
A third of UW-Madison’s COVID-19 cases for the entire school year came in the four weeks after students started moving into the dorms.
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
The nursing student learned about end-of-life care in lectures. She had to put that knowledge to the test last year.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
COVID-19 complicated the transition for all freshmen last year, but especially for students who started their college careers from home. For one family, those complications were multiplied by four.