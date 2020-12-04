Survivor of Nazi genocide went on to become acclaimed geneticist at UW-Madison

All that good work might have never come to pass, though, but for a program started by the English in 1938 that took Jewish children and other children targeted by the Nazis to live with English families during World War II.

Laxova told former Wisconsin State Journal columnist Doug Moe in 2014 that in the spring of 1939, with the Nazis in her hometown of Brno, her mother wrote to a prominent British politician asking if he could help get Laxova out of the country. The politician’s office responded, promising to do its best to find a family to take her in.

Laxova ended up boarding the last of eight trains to take 669 children out of Czechoslovakia in the spring and summer of 1939 — a part of the Kindertransport effort largely coordinated by Nicholas Winton, a 29-year-old London stockbroker who had heard the disturbing stories coming out of the country.

“She thought that she owed her life to Sir Winton,” said Lax. Anita Laxova said her mother forgot the Czech language and became “a regular English school girl” by the time she returned to her parents after the war, but “I think kids adjust to these things a little bit faster.”

Laxova spent her later years speaking to thousands of students in the Midwest and overseas about her experience during the war.