Survey: UW-Madison undergrads favor government limits on offensive and 'hate' speech

Ryan Owens, also a political science professor and director of the Thompson Center, said the survey used a well-established definition of hate speech and that every member of the center's Faculty Advisory Committee vetted and approved the questions.

"Students knew what they were talking about when they looked at this," he said of the survey. He also said the First Amendment means nothing if it fails in turbulent times.

Downs said he was grateful the survey was conducted and that the "biggest problem is ignorance of First Amendment principles, more than disagreement with them." He said past students gained more "thoughtful and informed opinions" as they learned more about the law.

Questions over free speech are not new to UW-Madison, where students and faculty have long leaned left.

The university was a leader in the "speech code" movement of the 1980s, when universities adopted rules against speech or other types of expression on campus that could be perceived as discriminatory, insensitive or racist but were otherwise protected by the First Amendment. A federal court struck down UW-Madison's student speech code in 1991 and the UW-Madison Faculty Senate rescinded the faculty code in 1999.