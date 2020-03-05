Supporting pillows and boosting gelato: Rural entrepreneurs get free legal help from UW Law School

Ryan Del Balso had quit his job and was planning to buy an RV with his wife, travel around the country and road school their children.
When his wife received an unexpected diagnosis that prevented them from uprooting, he decided to take his engineering background and lifetime of neck pain and turn it into a business to help people like him get a better night's sleep. Using only his personal savings, he created sustainable, adjustable pillows and launched his startup, WakeWell.
“I have probably spent a thousand dollars’ worth of pillows,” Del Balso said. “I was trying to figure out, what do I like about the pillows I’ve tried? What do I not like? And how can I combine all the things I like into a single pillow?”
As a newcomer to the world of startups and pillows, which he said has many legal requirements, Del Blasio also wanted to “make sure I’m doing things right.” He found assistance through the University of Wisconsin Law School, which has started a program to provide free legal services to new business owners like Del Balso. It offers office hours for local entrepreneurs, hosts public educational events and builds relationships with lawyers in communities outside Madison and Milwaukee.
The school's Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic received $50,000 this year as one of nine grant recipients through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Entrepreneurship Support Program, according to a press release. WEDC allocated $432,000 to activities assisting business owners in underserved communities.
Platteville is one location the law clinic has identified for pilot services, in addition to Stevens Point, Eau Claire and Sheboygan/Door County. While it works with local service providers to identify interest, people like Del Blaso can also contact the program directly for office hours.
“If I’m putting my money toward lawyers, just one or two hours is really expensive, and that’s money I could otherwise be using to market or pay for materials,” Del Balso said. “It’s really helpful for me to get their expertise.”
Law professor Jeffrey Glazer said the idea grew last year out of the need for more robust legal and entrepreneurial support services in communities outside Madison and Milwaukee. Rural areas are losing lawyers — as older attorneys retire without being replaced by younger ones — but there is also a lack of attention to modern legal issues in the context of entrepreneurship, he said.
If there are only a few lawyers in a community, they “probably aren’t going to pay much attention to developments in business law that apply to small companies that aren’t very good at paying legal bills,” Glazer said in an email, “let alone as the law applies to mobile application development, food and beverage regulation, or data privacy.”
Del Balso is all-in with WakeWell, hoping to eventually expand into other home and bedroom products. And about a half-hour away, Amber McComish is diversifying her dairy farming background — her family has been in the business for decades — with a new gelato side hustle.
Given the precarious state of the dairy industry, she started making and selling gelato wholesale to gas stations and restaurants. After first starting with store-bought milk, McComish Family Farms Gelato will open this summer on Darlington’s Main Street and hopefully have its own dairy plant.
McComish attended an informational seminar in Platteville, where she was able to ask specific questions, such as requirements for building the plant within city limits. She is also hopeful to receive assistance regarding copyrighting, trademarks and “making sure all those boxes are checked” as she moves forward.
“We’re doing it to keep farming,” McComish said. “The biggest part was that it is free. I did not know that that was out there for small businesses like myself.
"The biggest challenge for everyone is money.”
The next office hours day will take place in Stevens Point on March 25, Glazer said.
He added that the program offers the opportunity to support students who want to practice in rural areas with connections and firsthand experience. Unlike externship or paid appointments through the law school, this program involves self-selected students who may end up working in and are “eager to support” rural communities.
“By exposing law students to entrepreneurs, service providers, and community leaders in rural communities, the students may realize that they can confront the same sophisticated and interesting issues in a small community that really needs their help,” Glazer said.
It's been a great experience working with rural entrepreneurs, said Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic student Samuel Kavalier in an email.
"Having grown up in a rural area myself, I understand the value entrepreneurs bring and how instrumental their success can be in rural communities," Kavalier said. "The entrepreneurs whom I have served so far tend to be eager to learn, receptive to our suggestions, and have a noticeable sense of gratitude for the program itself."