Supporting pillows and boosting gelato: Rural entrepreneurs get free legal help from UW Law School

The school's Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic received $50,000 this year as one of nine grant recipients through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Entrepreneurship Support Program, according to a press release. WEDC allocated $432,000 to activities assisting business owners in underserved communities.

Platteville is one location the law clinic has identified for pilot services, in addition to Stevens Point, Eau Claire and Sheboygan/Door County. While it works with local service providers to identify interest, people like Del Blaso can also contact the program directly for office hours.

“If I’m putting my money toward lawyers, just one or two hours is really expensive, and that’s money I could otherwise be using to market or pay for materials,” Del Balso said. “It’s really helpful for me to get their expertise.”

Law professor Jeffrey Glazer said the idea grew last year out of the need for more robust legal and entrepreneurial support services in communities outside Madison and Milwaukee. Rural areas are losing lawyers — as older attorneys retire without being replaced by younger ones — but there is also a lack of attention to modern legal issues in the context of entrepreneurship, he said.