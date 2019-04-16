A sign of hope that Wisconsin's winter days may be behind us this year: the Memorial Union Terrace's chairs are set to return Thursday.
The university's sunburst chairs in green, orange and yellow mark the start of UW-Madison's terrace season.
The first chairs are scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m., but those interested in volunteering to help carry a chair to the terrace are asked to line up at the North Park Street entrance to the terrace at 3 p.m. The first 200 guests to arrive will receive a bag of Terrace gifts.
Bucky Badger will be on hand to help. So will DJ Ian Carroll. Free popcorn and ice cream will be available while supplies last.
Terrace season is a university tradition going back 90 years, according to a Wisconsin Union announcement. The 2019 season will include yoga, paddling rentals, arts and crafts events, free film showings and live music.
Later this summer, four season dining options — the Brat Stand, the BBQ Stand, Lakeview Lounge and Sunset Lounge — will open.
When the chairs and tables leave and return from both locations is based on weather. Last year, Wisconsin Union officials decided on April 26. In 2017, the chairs returned April 13.