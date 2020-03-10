Students shift to online coursework after UW suspends study abroad programs

By Monday, Husted was back home in Maryland, where he is currently following university guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days. He's looking forward to returning to his apartment in Madison, where he hopes he can find some normalcy as he continues his school work.

But Gorlinski only rented housing in Madison for one semester and is saving money by finishing her online courses from her parents' home in Arizona.

Even after returning to Florence from Fashion Week in Milan, where she had traveled just hours before a sudden uptick in reported cases in the city, people were relatively calm, she said. It was hard to find hand sanitizer in stores and her school, the Santa Reparata International School of Art, offered an informational Skype session with a doctor. But the situation “blew up” after the first reported cases in the Tuscany region, a signal that the virus was spreading south.

“It was really disappointing that I had to leave because it happened so soon, because I didn’t have a chance to go to my favorite places for the last time,” Gorlinski said. “But it was still a really great two months.”