Students shift to online coursework after UW suspends study abroad programs

With study abroad programs suspended amid coronavirus fears, University of Wisconsin-Madison students are returning to the United States. And while they're able to complete coursework online, they remain surprised and disappointed to have their experiences cut short.
Though they knew university policy could require them to return depending on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel advisories, juniors Will Husted and Kate Gorlinski, studying in Florence, Italy, said they and their peers didn’t actually expect the worst to happen.
Husted, a participant in the UW in Florence program, had heard “a few rumblings” about increased risk in late February. His program stopped some extracurricular activities, such as going to museums or cafes for classes, but even on Friday, Feb. 28, some of Husted's friends were out and about in Florence before receiving a government warning later that night.
“We were all pretty crushed at that moment, and then I’d say I was still semi-optimistic that there’d be some sort of exceptions to this rule,” Husted said. Then came the school’s announcement at around 2 a.m. Saturday that students were to return home.
“There were a lot of emotions, a lot of sadness," he said. "But it was immediate, with no time to think about or process those emotions, because I had to switch my flight home last minute.”
With some 9,000 reported cases, Italy is at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe and the country is essentially locked down this week. Officials have closed schools, banned travel and public gatherings like weddings and funerals.
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email that though this is “understandably a disappointing situation for students,” health and safety remain the university’s top concern, and it is working with all programs to ensure students can complete their coursework.
UW-Madison brought home 170 students from programs across Italy after it received a Level 3 travel advisory warning, which is its threshold for study abroad suspension. It also suspended programs in South Korea and China earlier this semester.
Ahead of spring break, scheduled for March 14 through March 22, Chancellor Rebecca Blank urged students Monday to reconsider non-essential personal travel outside Dane County. All university-sponsored travel, including spring break trips, have been cancelled in China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Spain.
Husted had the choice between finishing courses online for full credit or dropping them, though there will be no refunds for partial or complete withdrawal. Students in all other study abroad programs are able to complete their programs online, McGlone said.
By Monday, Husted was back home in Maryland, where he is currently following university guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days. He's looking forward to returning to his apartment in Madison, where he hopes he can find some normalcy as he continues his school work.
But Gorlinski only rented housing in Madison for one semester and is saving money by finishing her online courses from her parents' home in Arizona.
Even after returning to Florence from Fashion Week in Milan, where she had traveled just hours before a sudden uptick in reported cases in the city, people were relatively calm, she said. It was hard to find hand sanitizer in stores and her school, the Santa Reparata International School of Art, offered an informational Skype session with a doctor. But the situation “blew up” after the first reported cases in the Tuscany region, a signal that the virus was spreading south.
“It was really disappointing that I had to leave because it happened so soon, because I didn’t have a chance to go to my favorite places for the last time,” Gorlinski said. “But it was still a really great two months.”
Gorlinski was able to rebook her original flight for May, losing only the price difference of about $200. She is currently trying to dispute costs for flights she had planned to Budapest, Berlin, Prague and London throughout the rest of the semester.
She's also hoping the university will refund some of her other costs, such as a health insurance payment and apartment rent.
“Any expenses the university recovers from the program providers will be refunded to students,” McGlone said.
After spending his initial weeks settling in and starting to feel comfortable with the Italian language and people, Husted said he felt disheartened “for that progress to be cut short.”
Although he feels lucky to receive his credits and have enough flexibility to continue his studies largely unaffected, Husted said he feels the university’s “one size fits all approach” is not entirely effective. His introductory Italian class was merely a requirement for his study abroad program, not something that will move him toward graduation or credits that he needs.
“Their central messaging was that they operated with the assumption that kids all wanted their credits back,” Husted said. “There’s some intricacies of it that (the study abroad office) painted with a broad brush ... There’s a lack of understanding of what students’ lives will change into with such a drastic shift the next two months.”