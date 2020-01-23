Student council, League of Women Voters renew voter registration drive on UW campus

In 2018, UW-Madison participated in the Big 10 Voting Challenge, a friendly competition with other universities to increase voter turnout. Political science professor Barry Burden, who led the project’s committee, said the challenge helped build coalitions across the university — from playing videos at Camp Randall during football games to putting up informative table tents in dining halls.

UW-Madison came in second in the challenge and was one of only three schools to achieve a turnout rate of over 50%.

“It was really wonderful as a way for all of us at our various institutions to find out what was working and what was not working,” Burden said. “It’s not just a one-shot educational effort. It has to be a continual campaign to make sure all incoming students know what the opportunities are and what’s required of them (to vote).”

With nearly double the 2014 voter turnout, 2018 was “the perfect storm,” Thomas said. Students were charged up about political issues. Higher education institutions, dismayed by abysmal voter turnout in 2012 and 2014, put money and support into voting efforts. And the Trump administration fired up all electorates, including students, to show up to the polls.