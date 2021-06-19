Stranded overseas, UW-Madison international students scramble to get here in time for classes

But to renew Wang's visa, he must leave the U.S. and he can't return until his paperwork is complete. Flying home would be expensive and logistically complicated, Wang said, requiring COVID-19 tests and a multi-week quarantine in China. It's also unclear to him how quickly his visa would be processed and if a trip home would delay his return to Madison in time for fall classes.

"Basically I’ve been stuck here in the U.S. for almost two years and I don't know when I'll be able to get home," he said.

Aman Abhishek, a doctoral student in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, found himself in a similar situation with his visa expiring in the summer of 2020. But fearing a scenario in which a family member falling ill brought him back to India and then visa processing derailing his re-entry to the U.S., he decided to take what he thought would be a proactive approach.

Abhishek left Madison in January to try and get his visa renewed in Mexico, a destination that would at least keep him in the same time zone as Wisconsin. Before he left, he said he called the U.S. Embassy to run his plan past officials. He got an ambiguous answer — “yes” in one call, and “no” in another.