Public funding for the University of Wisconsin System ranks as one of the lowest in the nation, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
While Wisconsin ranks in the middle of the pack for overall public funding for higher education, much of that is driven by funding for the Wisconsin Technical College System, the report found. The disparity between the two higher education systems is stark — while funding for the technical college system is fifth in the nation, the amount of public dollars flowing to the System ranks 43rd.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report comes as members of the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee are in the midst of the state budget process, as they again plan to build the 2023-25 biennial budget from base, rather than consider Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal that would boost state funding to the System by $305.9 million.
The report also comes days after System President Jay Rothman announced he was asking all of the chancellors with two-year branch campuses to audit operations to regain fiscal viability. While the System will have more money flowing in next year as in-state tuition increases for the first time in a decade, those funds will largely go toward increased costs of employee benefits.
“It’s disappointing that UW System’s four-year universities are near the bottom nationally in public funding,” Rothman said in a statement.
“Support for the UW System should not continue to fall further behind nationally if we are to be competitive and thrive economically. Wisconsin’s future depends on developing and attracting talent now, and the UW is on the front lines of educating and graduating tens of thousands of students.”
Public funding for public higher education in Wisconsin increased by 2% in 2021 over the year prior, due in part to strong tax collections and a drop in enrollment that spread the existing dollars across fewer students, the report states. Most System schools saw declining enrollment between 2019 and 2022, with the exception of UW-Madison and UW-Green Bay, which grew 10.2% and 2.1%, respectively.
The System falls below the national four-year university funding level, with $15,079 per student in comparison to the U.S. average of $17,733.
State funding for the technical college system sits far above the national average for technical schools and ranks closer to the average of what states allocate for their four-year institutions. In 2021, technical colleges received $17,153 per-student in state, local tax and tuition funding, compared to the national average of $11,714.
Wisconsin Technical College System spokesperson Katy Pettersen cautioned that the report’s per-pupil estimate for technical colleges took only full-time enrollment into consideration. Three-quarters of the technical college system’s 274,000 students are enrolled part time, Pettersen said.
“In addition to the quality education gained through small class sizes and hands-on learning, our students all have the same access to mental health services, tutoring, food pantries, career advising and more, regardless of the number of credits they are taking. All of that takes considerable investment to maintain,” she said in a statement.
Neither the System’s nor technical college’s calculations include COVID-19 pandemic-related aid.
The System’s eight-year tuition freeze caused slower financial growth for the System overall compared to the nationwide average, according to the report. Between 2011 and 2021, public and tuition funding for the System grew by 11.9%, nearly half of the average growth of 19.4%.
A 2020 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found System schools were falling behind their peers in other states as enrollment dropped and public funding failed to make up for losses caused by frozen tuition.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.