1st UW-Madison case of COVID-19 coronavirus identified in vet school employee

UW-Madison announced Friday that a School of Veterinary Medicine employee tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This is the first case identified at Wisconsin's largest university.

The UW-Madison employee recently traveled to a country with widespread transmission of the coronavirus and was on campus at some point before going into isolation, according to UW-Madison Police Department spokesman Marc Lovicott.

Citing patient privacy, Lovicott declined to say if the employee had contact with the public at UW Veterinary Hospital or with veterinary medicine students, but said all people in close contact with the employee are being contacted by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Non-essential employees in the veterinary medicine building were told to go home Friday and self-monitor for symptoms.

The announcement comes amid a cascade of closures and cancellations from seemingly every corner of the country, whether it be schools, sports, state governments or businesses, to contain or at least slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.