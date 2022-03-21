 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some federal research agencies take steps to stop academic bullying at universities

  • 0

One federal research agency has imposed consequences in recent years for professors engaging in bad behavior, such as bullying and sexual harassment. 

The National Institutes of Health, or NIH, set up a system to field workplace harassment complaints and received just north of 400 reports from 2018 through 2021, according to Michael Lauer, the agency's deputy director for extramural research.

NIH started with a focus on sexual harassment but "came to realize we’re dealing with a number of other serious problems as well," he said at a conference on academic bullying earlier this month. More than half of the cases involved hostile workplace discrimination or retaliation, not sexual harassment. 

For about three-fourths of the complaints received over the past four years, NIH contacted the institution where the alleged misbehavior occurred, he said, and the agency opened its own investigation for more than half of the complaints.

Lauer said allegations were substantiated between 16-35% of the time, depending on the type of complaint. NIH removed funding from 90 principal investigators. These individuals, often professors, oversee the research grant and supervise students and employees who help conduct the research.

Other outcomes have included the principal investigator leaving the institution or being removed from peer review, which is when researchers evaluate others' work.

The investigations are not easy, Lauer said. Allegations are sometimes non-specific. Cases can be messy and demand an enormous amount of staff time. Premature closure of institutional-level investigations, litigation and non-disclosure agreements often muddy matters.

“But this is a real problem that we do have to wrestle with," he said.

Another agency, the National Science Foundation, in 2018 began requiring institutions to inform the agency if it finds anyone funded by a grant proposal has committed sexual harassment or other types of harassment. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment asking if the agency has installed a similar system to NIH or is in broader discussions about how to address harassment by scientists.

Federal research agencies collaborating more closely with institutions can help diminish academic bullying, said Michigan State University professor Morteza Mahmoudi, who has written about the topic. Additional oversight can increase trust among people who have been harassed and may even result in more reporting.

