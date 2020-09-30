Soccer star Rose Lavelle to speak at UW-Madison's online winter commencement ceremony

Soccer star and Badger alumna Rose Lavelle will deliver the keynote address at UW-Madison’s winter commencement ceremony, which will be held online because of COVID-19.

More than 2,000 degrees will be conferred at the Dec. 13 ceremony, the university announced Wednesday. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said UW-Madison will "find an opportunity" for graduates to celebrate in person with family and friends.

Lavelle took up soccer at the age of five. The Cincinnati native studied sociology at UW-Madison and, as a Badger, was a 2015 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, two-time Big Ten midfielder of the year, Big Ten freshman of the year and NSCAA First Team All-American. She graduated in 2017.

Lavelle scored the winning goal for the United States in the World Cup Final. She earned that tournament's Bronze Ball award and was later named to the 2019 FIFA FIFPro World XI. She is now a midfielder for Manchester City.

"Rose is an extraordinary University of Wisconsin alum who is not only a world champion player on the field but a champion off the field as an advocate for gender equality and equal pay in professional sports," senior class president Alec Bukowiec said in the university announcement.