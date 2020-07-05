SOAR goes online to prepare incoming UW-Madison students for college life amid COVID-19 pandemic

On WebEx, themed live sessions are offered at two different times each weekday to work with people in different time zones.

“People submit their questions in a Q&A box, and you can chat back and forth to answer their questions, or they can answer the questions live by reading them on air,” Cummings said. “Students can jump into those and meet other students, as well as talk with our student staff and ask questions about things around campus life.”

According to the Smart Restart plan announced by Chancellor Rebecca Blank in June, only classes with fewer than 50 students will be held in-person, while classes with 50 or more students will be online.

Typically, freshmen take several general education classes that are more likely to have more students, so many incoming freshmen will experience a large portion of their first semester online.

“They’re getting all these resources and learning about online education,” said Annelise Bleicher, a SOAR student intern. “I think in some way, it’s a good way to get used to technology, using teams, WebEx and Canvas.”

SOAR courses are managed through Canvas, the online learning platform already used by UW-Madison students to check grades and interact with class materials.