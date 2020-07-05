SOAR goes online to prepare incoming UW-Madiosn students for college life amid pandemic

For the last three decades, UW-Madison’s orientation for new students, known as SOAR, promised incoming freshmen and their families a jam-packed two days of campus tours, advising and class registration, sprinkled with community-building social activities.
This year, new students are completing these sessions from home.
That decision came in April following the university’s shift to online courses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SOAR sessions began June 15 and will run through the end of August.
“The SOAR experience is essential for establishing expectations and excitement around the upcoming year,” said Katie Cummings, a spokeswoman at the UW Center for the First-Year Experience. “Students are learning a lot about life and the resources that are available to them as they transition from being a high schooler to being a college student, and I feel like our team is doing a really good job bringing a lot of that information to the online platform through different videos and other ways.”
Instead of picking a single day or two-day period to visit campus as in previous years, students set aside a week to complete the online content. During that week, students meet with an adviser over video conference to enroll in courses and engage in other online events about important resources and campus culture.
Before the pandemic, parents and family attended parallel programs about the transition, which are being presented on social media this year. On Facebook, SOAR hosts live events throughout the week with various themes for parents.
On WebEx, themed live sessions are offered at two different times each weekday to work with people in different time zones.
“People submit their questions in a Q&A box, and you can chat back and forth to answer their questions, or they can answer the questions live by reading them on air,” Cummings said. “Students can jump into those and meet other students, as well as talk with our student staff and ask questions about things around campus life.”
According to the Smart Restart plan announced by Chancellor Rebecca Blank in June, only classes with fewer than 50 students will be held in-person, while classes with 50 or more students will be online.
Typically, freshmen take several general education classes that are more likely to have more students, so many incoming freshmen will experience a large portion of their first semester online.
“They’re getting all these resources and learning about online education,” said Annelise Bleicher, a SOAR student intern. “I think in some way, it’s a good way to get used to technology, using teams, WebEx and Canvas.”
SOAR courses are managed through Canvas, the online learning platform already used by UW-Madison students to check grades and interact with class materials.
“Realistically, their entire school experience is going to be a little different, so it is geared towards what they’re going to experience,” said Katie Hoskins, another student intern. “It might not have been quite what they would get at a live SOAR, but they’re getting everything that’s necessary for school with COVID-19.”
SOAR staff members agree the most disappointing aspect of going virtual is the lack of face-to-face communication between staff and students.
“It’s such a feeling of disconnect. They know that they’re getting the same information as they would be, but just without that sense of camaraderie,” said Hoskins. “We’re trying our best to re-create it online, but it can be hard.”
