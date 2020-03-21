So long, lecture halls: UW-Madison professors shift to online classes amid COVID-19 crisis

UW-Madison's biggest educational experiment begins Monday.
Thousands of courses taught by instructors — chemistry labs, music classes, nursing simulations, dairy science discussions and sociology seminars — will move online for the rest of the semester. The shift is one of many dramatic disruptions the university has reluctantly embraced to curb the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Faculty and instructors, some of whom have little experience in online instruction, spent their spring break re-writing syllabuses and testing their technological ability to teach students through a computer screen.
Some predict the move to online instruction will reinforce the value of a face-to-face education. Others anticipate just the opposite — that it will open the door to more virtual delivery after the pandemic ends. Most are, at the moment, just trying to get through the next six weeks.
"None of us are going to win teaching awards," English professor Caroline Gottschalk Druschke said. "We’re trying to survive this semester."
The mother of two young boys teaches two courses this semester, both of which include big projects sending students out into the community. But in the immediate days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, she didn't dive into the academic minutiae of revamping her curriculum.
Instead, Gottschalk Druschke handed out her personal cell phone number to each of her students. She told them to set aside their academic concerns for the time being and listened to them as they shared how their lives had been upended. She mirrored the tone she said she heard from her department all the way on up to the university administration.
"Students are hurting and confused and freaked out and scared and I think this shifts my role as a faculty member in this crisis," she said.
'Working nonstop'
The university's Department of Information Technology frantically worked to convert some 3,700 courses offered this semester to remote delivery in about 10 days.
Andy Goldstein, interim director of academic technology for the department, did not have an estimate on the percentage of instructors who have experience teaching an online course, but said many have previously integrated components of online education into their face-to-face courses.
"While this is an intense way to do this, I think that we are as well positioned as we could be to take on this challenge because we have been using these tools for quite some time," he said.
The University of Wisconsin System aims to double the number of students in its online programs from about 4,800 to nearly 10,000 by 2025. And at UW-Madison, where summer course enrollment was split roughly 50-50 between face-to-face instruction and online in 2017 and 2018, last summer marked the first time in which the majority of summer school enrollment swung to an online format.
"We have been working nonstop with faculty and instructors over the last two weeks so that they are prepared with virtual tools to continue offering the quality education for which UW–Madison is known," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a message to the university community last week.
Still, some students question the thousands of dollars they are paying in tuition given how much their educational experience will change. Jokes about UW-Madison becoming the University of Phoenix, a for-profit university offering online degrees, swirled on social media and at Memorial Union in the days following the announcement of courses moving fully online.
UW-Madison freshman biology major Kylie Ruprecht is taking several science courses, including a lab section, and does research for credit.
"I'm not sure how this will work," she said while waiting outside Sellery Hall for her ride taking her away from campus for the rest of the semester.
Digital divide
The biggest unexpected challenge the university's IT department faced in recent days hasn't been bridging the technology gap among older professors more comfortable with chalkboards than videoconferencing.
It's the digital divide among students, Goldstein said. Some have a laptop and high-speed internet at home to finish out the semester. Others do not.
"It's easy to presume that the burden here is on the instructor, but there's a significant lift for the students that we're asking," he said. "We're doing everything we can as an institution to resolve those issues, but we're finding out about them in real time in many cases."
Medical history and bioethics professor Nicole Nelson teaches a 160-student lecture and discussion-based course called "Biology and Society" this semester. As word came that courses would move virtual, she sent out a survey to students asking about their WiFi access.
More than a hundred students responded, about 40% of which said that while they had internet, it isn't strong enough for streaming.
Another question on Nelson's survey asked about barriers beyond technology. Some said they lacked a quiet space at home to listen to lectures. Others said they were picking up jobs at home, leaving them with new and unpredictable schedules.
These insights shaped Nelson's decision to shift to asynchronous instruction, meaning the class won't come together at set times every week to listen to a live lecture remotely. Instead, students can expect to work through assignments at their own pace.
Teaching assistant Rachel Dyer is also taking the asynchronous route for the "Psychology of Suicide" course she is teaching this spring for the first time.
"I don’t want to decrease the rigor in my class," she said. "But I also don’t want them worrying about joining a class live."
Dyer, a doctoral student in counseling psychology who is also juggling her own coursework, found solace in some webinars UW-Madison rolled out to help instructors make the leap from lecture hall to virtual classroom.
"I’m the only instructor in this particular class so I felt a little isolated," she said. "Just getting together with 70 other people who had questions and worries and similar thoughts and ideas in how to structure their class, it was very reassuring to have that community."
Finding a sense of community with students and colleagues will be even more important as public health precautions push everyone physically further apart.
"Academia is a bit of a lonely profession anyway with the exception of teaching and mentoring," Nelson said. "If you’re more of an extrovert like me, this is a hard work transition."