So long, lecture halls: UW-Madison professors shift to online classes amid COVID-19 crisis

Andy Goldstein, interim director of academic technology for the department, did not have an estimate on the percentage of instructors who have experience teaching an online course, but said many have previously integrated components of online education into their face-to-face courses.

"While this is an intense way to do this, I think that we are as well positioned as we could be to take on this challenge because we have been using these tools for quite some time," he said.

The University of Wisconsin System aims to double the number of students in its online programs from about 4,800 to nearly 10,000 by 2025. And at UW-Madison, where summer course enrollment was split roughly 50-50 between face-to-face instruction and online in 2017 and 2018, last summer marked the first time in which the majority of summer school enrollment swung to an online format.