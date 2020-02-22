Small UW campuses provide access to education. What would happen if they disappeared?

There isn’t a broadly accepted definition of an education desert, so two of Hillman’s doctoral students, Jared Colston and Josh Bach-Hanson, used criteria Hillman has used in his previous research. Their analysis excluded private institutions and any with an acceptance rate lower than 80 percent because these colleges — for reasons related to affordability or selectivity — wouldn’t be considered viable options by many local students.

To define the area that a college serves, they relied on commuting zones, a unit of measurement used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that clusters together counties that are economically intertwined where people both live and work. A county is considered an education desert if there are fewer than two broad-access public institutions within its commuting zone.

Closing any of the branch campuses would not create any additional education deserts in Wisconsin, but educational opportunities would dwindle, the analysis found.