UW-Madison and its police department are investigating a series of signs that appeared overnight on campus with messages such as "UW 4 Whites Only."
The university wrote on its Twitter account Friday morning that the signs "appear to be part of a protest calling attention to experiences of underrepresented students."
UW-Madison chief diversity officer Patrick Sims said that the sign scrawled in black marker outside Science Hall was posted a little after 2 a.m. Friday.
"We have been informed that it was part of a protest by students of color," he wrote on Twitter.
The signs showed up a week after a video produced by UW-Madison and a new student group, the Student Inclusion Coalition, highlighted the campus' diversity.
The new video, which debuted during the Homecoming game, substituted an earlier video created by a student Homecoming Committee that featured a nearly all-white student body and did not include a black student group who participated in filming.
Kingsley Pissang, a UW-Madison senior associated with the coalition, said earlier this week that the new video was just the beginning of the group’s activism to promote inclusion on a campus. She said another video and a list of demands for the university to meet were in the works.
It was not clear Friday morning whether the group was tied to the signs that appeared on campus. Pissang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The university wrote on social media that "UW stands against hate and racism."
Sims wrote on Twitter that the "matter is being addressed" and the university would provide more information later this morning.
