UW-Madison's annual ceremony ushering in the new year took on a somber tone at times Tuesday after a female student was physically and sexually assaulted in a vicious attack off campus early Sunday.

Many of UW-Madison's leaders, including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Provost Charles Isbell, Jr., and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Reesor spoke about the attack, which resulted in a student being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, during the university's convocation to incoming students Tuesday afternoon.

"We are holding the student and her family in our hearts at this terrible moment, and I hope that you will as well," Mnookin said. "You may also be wondering if you can feel safe here — the answer is mostly yes, Madison is generally quite a safe city. But no place is completely safe, including Madison, and I so wish it were otherwise."

She and Reesor encouraged students to download UWPD's BadgerSAFE app, where students can send their real-time locations to family or friends or contact UW Police Department dispatchers with a call or text.

Around 2:30 a.m., homeowners in the 300 block of West Wilson Street reported finding the woman, a UW-Madison student in her early 20s, suffering life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who remains in a nearby hospital, is expected to survive.

Tuesday morning, Madison Police Supervisor Alyssa Cains confirmed that the woman's injuries were the result of physical and sexual assault.

Also Tuesday, Madison Police also reported "significant progress" in the investigation, in which they are collaborating with UW-Madison leaders.

UWPD Chief Kristen Roman said the department has offered additional help to Madison police in the investigation and is primarily assisting with increased patrols in areas near where the assault took place and State Street.

"We generally do have an approach that blurs those lines between campus and city, recognizing that so many of our students live off-campus," Roman said. "So, in that regard, we're simply adding some of our own resources to patrol the areas, to add additional sets of eyes and ears and to be there as we are making contact with our students off-campus to answer questions or provide whatever support we can."

The convocation speeches did not address the other significant event that preceded the start of the new academic year — Monday's collapse of a pier near Memorial Union that dropped about 20 students into Lake Mendota.