Several UW campuses reducing student fees, but not UW-Madison

A comparison of last year's fee schedule and this year's shows nearly half of the reduction comes from delaying the student union capital project and scaling back some athletics. UW-Madison does not charge students for its athletics programs through fees. Ticket sales and other revenue cover the cost.

UW-Milwaukee cites canceled and reduced programming, reduced staffing and savings from furloughs as additional reasons for the fee reduction, according to documents submitted to the System.

For example, COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the annual welcome activity known as Pantherfest and UW-Milwaukee did not want to charge students for the event, according to Krystle Anderson, who works in the university's student affairs and enrollment management office.

"We know the spring was hard for students with (the) pandemic and with all classes moving online, and we want to help support our students as much as possible," Anderson said. "We took a hard look at what we can offer in this environment as our services look different with fewer students being on campus and with most classes being online/hybrid. We know that our services are important and want to continue to provide them, but also wanted to align our fees with the services."

Seven of the System's 13 branch campuses also reduced fees for students this semester.