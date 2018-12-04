Gov. Scott Walker appointed two people to the governing board overseeing Wisconsin's public universities, pending state Senate approval Tuesday.
Among a six-page list of nominees' names released Monday evening, Walker selected Scott Beightol, of Wales, to replace Janesville lawyer Bryan Steil for a seat on the UW Board of Regents for a term ending in May 2023.
Beightol is a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich, a law firm headquartered in Madison that developed a close relationship with Walker during his governorship. The firm assisted Walker on mining legislation, parts of his 2012 recall campaign and a John Doe investigation. The firm also helped the GOP draft the state's 10-year redistricting plan and defend it in court.
A call and email to Beightol were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Steil, who joined the board in May 2016 for a seven-year term, defeated Democrat Randy Bryce for U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in the state’s 1st Congressional District last month. He announced his resignation Friday and within a few days, Walker nominated his replacement.
The board's other seat, however, has been open for nearly a year, setting a board record for longest vacancy, according to the UW System.
Walker appointed Torrey Tiedeman as a nontraditional student regent for a term ending in May 2020.
Tiedeman will replace Lisa Erickson, who was appointed to the board in May 2016 and had a term set to expire in May 2018. However, she graduated and then resigned from her seat Dec. 14, around the same time media reports indicate Walker’s office sought students to apply for the seat.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg offered no explanation for why the position has been open for so long when asked after the election.