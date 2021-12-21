Search panel aims to name next UW-Madison chancellor in May

Many search firms earn a percentage of the final candidate's starting salary, so the higher the pay, the more the firm will earn.

It's unclear if the System's arrangement with AGB Search works this way. The Wisconsin State Journal two weeks ago requested a copy of the contract under the state's public records law but the System has not yet turned over the documents.

Rod McDavis, managing principal of AGB Search, told the search committee that there is just one other school within the American Association of Universities, a selective group of research universities that includes UW-Madison, looking for its next leader. And that school, the University of Pennsylvania, is further ahead in its search. The lack of competition for top talent will give UW-Madison a competitive advantage, he said.

McDavis and others from the firm presented the committee on Tuesday with a PowerPoint presentation, which the public could not view. That's because while members convened over videoconference and saw the slides, the public was only provided with a dial-in number by phone.