Search panel aims to name next UW-Madison chancellor in May

The group searching for the next UW-Madison chancellor wants to name someone to the job by May to avoid hiring an interim chancellor, a committee co-chair said on Tuesday.
The tentative timeline, laid out for the first time by search committee co-chair Karen Walsh, includes an application deadline in mid-March, semifinalist interviews mid-April, campus finalist visits during the first week of May and a recommendation to the full UW Board of Regents by mid-May.
Whoever is hired for the job will earn between $600,126 and $900,190 based on new salary ranges unanimously approved by the Regents on Monday. The previous range fell between $489,334 and $734,000. Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who leaves next summer to become president of Northwestern University, has a base salary of $606,154.
The board's vote caught the attention of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who characterized the 22% increase in salary range for the UW-Madison position as "incredibly tone-deaf." His comment came during Tuesday's meeting of the Joint Committee on Employment Relations, which approved 2% pay increases for University of Wisconsin System employees in 2022 and 2023.
A consultant with AGB Search, the firm assisting the System in the Madison chancellor search, took a different stance, applauding the Regents for raising the salary range and saying it would make the position competitive within the marketplace and among Big 10 schools.
Many search firms earn a percentage of the final candidate's starting salary, so the higher the pay, the more the firm will earn.
It's unclear if the System's arrangement with AGB Search works this way. The Wisconsin State Journal two weeks ago requested a copy of the contract under the state's public records law but the System has not yet turned over the documents.
Rod McDavis, managing principal of AGB Search, told the search committee that there is just one other school within the American Association of Universities, a selective group of research universities that includes UW-Madison, looking for its next leader. And that school, the University of Pennsylvania, is further ahead in its search. The lack of competition for top talent will give UW-Madison a competitive advantage, he said.
McDavis and others from the firm presented the committee on Tuesday with a PowerPoint presentation, which the public could not view. That's because while members convened over videoconference and saw the slides, the public was only provided with a dial-in number by phone.
Asked for a copy of the PowerPoint slides presented during the public meeting, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch directed the newspaper to submit a public records request, noting that some of the information may be subject to redaction.
The 21-member search committee plans to hold listening sessions on the UW-Madison campus next month to get feedback on what students and employees want in their next chancellor.
"We're really looking for a jack-of-all-trades," Walsh said. "If we could clone Chancellor Blank, that’d be great."
