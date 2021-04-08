Scramble to vaccinate Wisconsin college students before summer hinges on supply

At least one other state, Ohio, is already taking that approach. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state plans to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Ohio’s public and private colleges. While college students are not at the highest risk for severe illness, “college students are high in capability to spread,” DeWine said. “As we look at going into the summer, this is a big concern that we have for that whole age group.”

Tommy Thompson, interim president for the UW System, also asked Wisconsin’s health agency for more supply.

But agency spokesperson Jennifer Miller said there’s no plans to allocate more doses to campus clinics, saying demand still exceeds supply.

Thompson said the System won’t require students be vaccinated as a condition to enroll in person this fall nor will it create a “passport” system outlining perks for people who get the vaccine.

“I don’t think mandates help,” he told reporters during a Wednesday news conference. “I don’t want to prevent (people) from having the opportunity to go to college and I don’t want to say they have to do something in violation of their religious beliefs or their political idealism.”