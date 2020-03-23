Scout, Super Bowl star featured in UW vet school commercial, dies

Scout started his life on a Midland, Texas farm, according to his Instagram obituary. He would go on to advertise WeatherTech's pet products as the company's unofficial mascot and star in several company commercials.

In recent weeks, however, Scout's quality of life declined. The dog's tumors began to bleed, which doctors were able to stop, but Scout became anemic and weak.

"Scout was fighting hard and he bravely tried his best to stay strong, but it became clear his quality of life had seriously declined," the Instagram post said."Scout's legacy will live on by the lives he touched with his enormous spirit and by bringing international attention to canine cancer and his own personal fight against hemangiosarcoma cancer."

School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel said in a statement: "He trotted through the hospital with the most joyful demeanor, greeting all with a big smile and ever-wagging tail, and I know we will all miss him terribly."

