Scout, Super Bowl star featured in UW vet school commercial, dies

Scout, the dear dog beloved by many at UW-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine and star of several Super Bowl commercials, died Sunday. He was 7.
Scout's death, announced by Instagram to his nearly 10,000 followers, comes about two months after the golden retriever stole the show in a 30-second Super Bowl commercial that brought worldwide attention to the veterinary school and encouraged hundreds of millions of viewers to donate money to continue the school's animal cancer research.
An estimate on how much money the commercial has raised was not available Monday, university officials said.
Scout's owner, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil, paid about $6 million for the commercial featuring Scout's journey as a canine cancer survivor.
Doctors diagnosed Scout last year with a heart-based tumor that left him with just weeks to live. On the recommendation of some local veterinarians, MacNeil took him to UW Veterinary Care, the school's teaching hospital, where oncologists came up with an aggressive treatment plan that extended Scout's life expectancy.
Scout started his life on a Midland, Texas farm, according to his Instagram obituary. He would go on to advertise WeatherTech's pet products as the company's unofficial mascot and star in several company commercials.
In recent weeks, however, Scout's quality of life declined. The dog's tumors began to bleed, which doctors were able to stop, but Scout became anemic and weak.
"Scout was fighting hard and he bravely tried his best to stay strong, but it became clear his quality of life had seriously declined," the Instagram post said."Scout's legacy will live on by the lives he touched with his enormous spirit and by bringing international attention to canine cancer and his own personal fight against hemangiosarcoma cancer."
School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel said in a statement: "He trotted through the hospital with the most joyful demeanor, greeting all with a big smile and ever-wagging tail, and I know we will all miss him terribly."
