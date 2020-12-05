Scientific journal purges anti-gay UW-Madison paper published in 1951

Most retractions come up soon after publication, stem from technical errors or plagiarism and endure a drawn-out process in which researchers defend or attack the paper in question over a period of months or even years.

The retraction of Glover's article, “Observations on Homosexuality Among University Students," comes nearly 70 years after publication. The paper is now marked with the scientific version of a scarlet letter because it supported what are now "long discredited beliefs, prejudices and practices."