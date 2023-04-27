Ruberta Weaver, the inaugural first lady of what’s now called the University of Wisconsin System and a prominent supporter of husband John Weaver during his presidency, died March 29 at her California home. She was 106.

Bestowed the title of “General Superintendent” by System staff, Weaver helped her husband facilitate the first System merger. It brought together the University of Wisconsin, which consisted of UW-Madison and its Extension campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Kenosha, and the former State Universities System, which consisted of nine campuses, in 1971.

Weaver also helped her husband in navigating the controversies and high expectations of the job, such as student unrest and violence over the Vietnam War, serving as hostess and helping write his speeches.

In the 1970s, the president’s job required a lot of support, son Tom Weaver said. John Weaver served as president of the University of Missouri System before taking the helm of the University of Wisconsin. Then, with the merger, he went from being UW president to overseeing the entire System of 13 schools.

In a farewell speech in June 1977 as he retired from the System, John Weaver credited his wife with being “75% of the 100%” of the effort behind his career.

“It’s fascinating to think about this career of hers that she chose, was essentially to be my dad’s partner,” Tom Weaver, the former investments director for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, said from Missouri, where he now lives.

“I don’t think you can go from what my dad was doing, being a professor, through various levels of university administration, and becoming president of a major university system here in Missouri, and then going back home to Wisconsin to do the same thing ... that’s not a one-person job.”

Ruberta Weaver herself intended to be an educator, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1938. Deciding she needed a master’s degree, she applied to universities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan and planned to attend whichever school responded to her first.

Luckily for John, his father, Andrew, chair of UW-Madison’s speech department, never let an unanswered letter sit overnight, Tom said. Ruberta earned her master’s in oral interpretation from UW-Madison in 1939 and married John a year later.

“I’ve been a peripheral person to education my whole life,” she said in an address given after being awarded Person of the Year from the University of Southern California Town and Gown organization in 2021. “My parents were public school teachers; my father-in-law was the chairman of the department of a major university for over 40 years. And then my own husband was influential in helping higher education.”

Ruberta was born Aug. 4, 1916, to Albert and Verna (Ruby) Harwell in Berkeley, California. As a teenager, she spent her summers living at Yosemite National Park when her father’s career shifted from high school principal to park naturalist and ornithologist, studying birds.

It was the love of nature instilled in Ruberta by her father that drew her to John Weaver, a geologist. When the couple moved to New York, where he did work with the American Geographical Society, she put her education to use by becoming a storyteller for the New York City Public Library system.

“The ability to speak and interpret the emotion of a story or a speech — whatever she was doing, she really could command a room,” Tom Weaver said.

The couple retired to Los Angeles after leaving the UW System in 1977. In California, John taught geology with the University of Southern California, and she volunteered with Town and Gown, helping grow scholarship support.

Ruberta was charitable by nature, family friend Pete Christianson said. Always trying to find a way to help people, she drove for Madison’s Meals on Wheels when it started; when she gave up driving altogether the day of her 100th birthday party, she turned her vehicle over to a charity and opted for Uber afterward.

“Wherever she was just grabbed on to everything she could get her hands on and help with it,” Christianson said. “And never stopped ... there was no end to it.”

She is survived by her sons, Andy (Roly), of Austin, Texas, and Tom (Karen) of Columbia, Missouri; granddaughters Cynthia Weaver Henzl (Lance) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Carrie Weaver of Columbia, Missouri; and great-grandchildren John and James Henzl and Hannah and Elijah Weaver.

John, to whom Ruberta was married to for 54 years, died in March 1995.