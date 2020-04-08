Robots deliver food — and relief — to UW students still on campus during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most of UW-Madison's 45,000 students are gone. Faculty work from home. Campus buildings are closed to all but the few employees deemed essential to university operations.

But the robots remain, one of the few fixtures of campus culture still intact since the coronavirus brought much of UW-Madison to an abrupt halt.

The six-wheeled gizmos debuted in November, quickly gaining approval from students for bringing the university's dining halls to a level of convenience on par with third-party delivery apps, such as EatStreet and GrubHub.

Now the fleet of robots are on the front lines in feeding the few hundred students left living in residence halls. Those wary of venturing outside and coming into contact with COVID-19, the viral respiratory disease caused by the virus, can dispatch a robot to deliver them food to the front door of their dorm building instead of heading to the sole dining hall that remains open.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Needless to say UW-Madison officials never imagined the utility that autonomous robots would provide in the middle of a pandemic. The service was started with more typical college scenarios in mind, such as long studying sessions when students don't want to leave the library or late-night snack cravings that arrive in the dead of winter.