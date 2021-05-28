Republicans vote to lift 8-year tuition freeze at UW campuses

The GOP also funds several UW projects that campuses have requested for several years but requires them to return to the committee and ask for the money. These projects include $2 million to hire more agricultural agents and $5 million for the Freshwater Collaborative, a System-wide research hub focusing on water topics .

“We like the direction that they’re going on of a lot of these initiatives,” Kooyenga said. “But we also want to flesh out more details on how we could take that to the next level and make sure that the University of Wisconsin is not a self-licking ice cream cone but that it’s a place that’s actually collaborating with the private sector, K-12 and other parts of our economy.”