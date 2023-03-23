Republican lawmakers on the State Building Commission have rejected Gov. Tony Evers' capital budget proposal for 2023-25 — including a new engineering building at UW-Madison — again ceding power over which state construction projects will go forward to the Legislature's GOP-led budget committee.
"This is something that obviously the finance committee is going to make the final call on, and I would hate to have any decisions that we make in the building commission level prejudice the ability to get projects included later on in the process," Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said at a building commission subcommittee meeting earlier this week.
On Thursday, the four Republicans on the eight-member commission followed through on that promise, first attempting to make no recommendation on the governor's plan. When that failed, all 112 projects were voted down with a tie vote.
It was the third time Republicans on the commission have refused to act on the governor's request and sent the decision to the Joint Finance Committee.
“While Republican leaders claim to support these goals, their action today shows that they would simply rather play politics than have a meaningful discussion about how these projects would serve the needs of the folks they represent," Evers said in a statement after the meeting Thursday.
Nearly half of Evers’ $3.8 billion proposal would go toward the University of Wisconsin System for new construction and maintenance on aging facilities. The proposal, released last month, recommends a new $355.7 million engineering building at UW-Madison that was the top funding priority for the System.
Evers’ proposal also calls for the restoration of Music Hall along Bascom Hill and replacing the Camp Randall Sports Center — known as the Shell — plus $409.3 million in cash for science buildings for UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire.
With Wisconsin anticipating a $7.1 billion surplus, the vast majority of the System’s projects and half of all the projects included in Evers' proposal would be paid for with cash.
Top Republicans already have indicated they plan to create their own version of the budget from base levels. During the last budget cycle, Evers had proposed $2.4 billion in building projects across all state agencies. The final 2021-23 budget included funding for $1.5 billion of the $2.4 billion requested.
Failing facilities
Of the System’s nearly two dozen construction proposals, eight are renovations, three are replacements and another six are demolitions. Smaller projects include elevator repairs, electrical system replacements and building-exterior maintenance.
The System’s biennial capital budget request called for $2.5 billion in construction to aging System facilities. Instead, Evers’ proposed budget recommends $1.7 billion in capital maintenance and construction.
Many of those projects are for buildings that have had little to no renovations done to them since they were built between the 1950s and 1970s, Alex Roe, System Senior Associate Vice President for Capital Planning and Budget, told lawmakers during a State Building Commission subcommittee meeting Tuesday.
The result is buildings across the System becoming ticking time bombs: At campuses such as UW-Whitewater or UW-Stout, respectively, water oozes from the leaking roof through layers of asbestos in the ceilings in the main teacher education building and a system failure of any kind could shut down a building used by about a fifth of students for more than a year, Roe said.
The System has brought forward many of its maintenance projects, which focus on infrastructure that has "failed or is at near failure," during the two prior biennial budgets, but the state declined to fund them both times, Roe said.
"Although we endeavor to operate and maintain our facilities, age is winning," she said. "Systems are worn, failing and need to be replaced as part of their cyclical life."
Other System projects eye moving departments out of buildings altogether. UW-Madison is seeking $169 million to unite its art department under one roof as part of its eventual plan to tear down the brutalist Mosse Humanities Building. UW-Madison closed off a portion of the Humanities building in 2021 after a review found expansion joints on the sixth floor had failed.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.