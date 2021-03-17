Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' $2.4 billion plan for building projects

The State Building Commission on Wednesday failed to make any recommendation on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ $2.4 billion capital budget, potentially jeopardizing the cost and construction timeline for dozens of state building projects.

Repeating a similar strategy Republicans used in the last budget session, the four GOP lawmakers on the eight-member commission declined to sign off on any part of Evers' plan, first requesting no recommendation be made and later voting down each of the 88 projects.

Democrats decried the approach as an abdication of the commission's statutory responsibilities and the latest example of Republicans being unwilling to work across the aisle in a bipartisan spirit.

“This is one of the few opportunities for the executive branch and the legislative branch to meet and make decisions collaboratively,” Evers said. “If we accept this motion, we’re essentially choosing not to do that.”

The lack of a recommendation doesn't mean the projects will be unable to move forward. Lawmakers can later on approve funding for some or all of Evers' proposed projects, but the Legislature's budget-writing committee, which is controlled by Republicans, will play a larger role in crafting the projects list.