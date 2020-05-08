Ray Cross: UW System working on protocols for students' return in fall amid COVID-19 pandemic

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said his campus might start with only distance learning and then transition to small groups. But he warned that the school may have to go back to distance learning if the virus spikes again.

But Cross said the goal was to be able to handle a resurgence on campus.

The meeting came hours after Cross introduced a plan calling for the System's regional campuses to get ready to cut programs by January and brace for layoffs as the System grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The System shut down in-person learning, sent students home and moved classes online in March, leading to financial losses in parking fees, athletic ticket sales, food sales and technology purchases.

Scott Nelson, System vice president for finance, told the Regents that the System expects to lose $212 million through the summer semester. Federal stimulus aid and cost-saving measures such as furloughs, a hiring freeze and travel reductions should reduce that loss to $98.6 million.

The System has already been chafing under a resident undergraduate tuition freeze Republican lawmakers imposed in the 2013-2015 state budget. State aid for the System has been trending down as well; Cross said in his plan that aid has shrunk 6% since the fiscal year 2007-08.