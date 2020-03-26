Racist graffiti and rise in anti-Asian messages at UW-Madison prompt virtual town hall

Racist graffiti relating to Asian-Americans and the coronavirus appeared on UW-Madison's campus earlier this week, the latest in an increasing number of university incidents spilling out on sidewalks and social media.

The messages scrawled in chalk at the bottom of Bascom Hill and on State Street targeted people from or perceived to be from China and East Asia. One message said, "It's from China #CHINESEVIRUS," mirroring language used by President Donald Trump despite the World Health Organization going out of its way to avoid including people or places when naming the disease.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Patrick Sims published a statement Wednesday denouncing any behavior that blames China for COVID-19.

"It’s important to remember: No one person, country, or ethnicity created this pandemic—disease does not discriminate," the statement said. "We want to be clear that racist behaviors or stereotyping of any kind are not tolerated at UW–Madison—no matter if we are online, passing others in public, or quarantined at home."