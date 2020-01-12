Q&A: Jessie Conaway prioritizes the 'humanity of partnership' between UW, tribal nations

We wanted to do this in a good and collaborative way with the nations. Universities tend to have a tumultuous relationship with Native nations because of research histories, researchers having more of an extractive models in tribes and problems with data sovereignty. Also, just because education was a tool of assimilation, there’s a lot of really difficult histories there. Obviously there are many individuals within UW-Madison who have been working successfully with tribes for many years, so we wanted to build on their work but also renew a commitment.

Were tribes skeptical of developing these relationships at first? How have you worked to overcome that and improve trust over time?

In my role as someone who’s non-tribal and as a university person I really focus on my process in terms of visiting the nations and building those relationships and that trust. That is extremely important and the ways personally that I’ve been successful is being a good listener. Having humility and having heart. We’ve got to have that heart piece in there. I’m trying to focus on the humanity of that partnership.

Have you seen those changes from the tribes’ perspective as they warm up to the idea of partnerships like these?