Most of us think of fishing as a leisurely pastime. For Colin Steck, it can be a frenetic, time-consuming adventure.

Steck, 20, is president of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Fishing Team. He’s been juggling classes and preparation for the College Fishing National Championship in Central Florida, a three-day bass competition starting on Feb. 26.

A Waunakee native, Steck has been fishing for as long as he can remember. He leads a team of 77 dues-paying members, including a core group of 20 or so competitors who travel to tournaments.

It might not be one of the university’s more glamorous sports, but competitive fishing is gaining stature. In 2017, the group upgraded from Club to Sport Club status, opening up university facilities and funding. Steck, a nutritional science major with plans for medical school, is hoping to boost membership and put the team on par with larger fishing teams. Many of those are in the south, where the fishing season never ends.

Steck took a few minutes between meeting with professors to rearrange his midterms, which fall during the championship tournament, to talk about the team, his passion for fishing and the pressures of tournament competition.

How did you get into fishing?

Both sides of my family fish. When I was a kid my dad would go fishing and I’d always beg to go with him. He’d bring me along. And my mom’s side is close to us in Madison, so I’d go fishing with my uncles when my dad couldn’t take me. I think having that and then having access to the lakes in Madison really allowed me to grow that love of fishing.

The photos on your website show mostly a bunch of white guys holding up fish. Is the general membership more diverse?

There is diversity. We have, I want to say, like five or six females on the team. There’s a lot of different races on the team as well.

How do you get on the team?

If you want to join the team you come to the first meeting. We have a couple general rules, you come to a few things and you have to pay the ($30) dues for the year.

Just how competitive is tournament fishing?

I think there are so many aspects that people who don’t competitively fish don’t realize, but it truly is just as competitive as any other sport. At this national championship there’ll be like 150 to 200 teams from all across the United States. There’s different regional tournaments and the top 10% in a region go to the national championship. You have some of the best college fishermen in the nation fishing against each other.

How does the tournament work?

You get a random boat number in the morning and they’ll allow you to blast off and you race to your spot as fast as you can go. If somebody’s on your spot you’re out of luck and you have to find a new spot. It’s just extremely competitive. You have to find the fish, you have to catch them, you have to beat the other boats there, and you also have to beat the fish and coerce them to bite. Not only that, in Florida there’s different locks you go through to get to certain lakes, so you could go to a different lake but then you could get stuck on the other side because the lock breaks or something and not make it back. So you could be disqualified and you could still have the most fish.

You’re going from Wisconsin to the Harris Chain of Lakes, a relatively short drive for some of the southern teams. Do you feel at a disadvantage?

When we go down there, you have two days to figure out what’s going on, where the fish are going to be, how can you catch them, what can you do. Everybody’s on the same playing field. That lake is blocked off from now until the 22nd of February, so nobody can be on it, no college angler. So if you live in Florida you can’t fish on it or you’re disqualified. I think the big reason they do that is if a school’s in Florida or those bordering states like Georgia and Alabama, they could just drive down there in three hours and they could fish it for the next two weeks leading up to the tournament. It’s like 10 lakes, so it’s a pretty big fishery. They could have it all scoped out in that time.

Do you have any tournaments where you might have more of a home-field advantage?

We host what’s called the Midwest College Shootout on the Madison chain. Any colleges in the United States can come. Normally Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois are the predominant ones. They’ll all come and we’ll have a big college rivalry tournament. We also host one that’s a little smaller in the spring, and that’s more just Wisconsin teams. We’ll have anywhere between 20 and 30 boats. Platteville, Stout, Stevens Point, Marquette and Green Bay have come in the past. That’s usually a pretty decent tournament.

What happens to the fish?

It’s required that you have a live well and a recirculator, and you put the fish in your boat and keep them alive the entire day. You race around the lake, the fish are still in there. Then they go back to the lake and the fish aren’t ever harmed. Every once in awhile there’s a few fatalities, but most of the time, I think 99% of the fish go back in the body of water.

Do you ever eat what you catch?

It depends on what I’m fishing for. If I’m fishing for panfish then I’ll usually eat them, but I think this goes along with most bass fisherman. If you’re bass fishing you usually release the bass because they’re more of a trophy fish/game fish species where a lot of people catch and release. I know sometimes people will keep one fish every five years or something if it’s a mounter and they want to put it on the wall, but I think most bass fishermen or competitive fishermen catch and release only.

There has been some bad press on local fish, especially with recent tests showing high concentrations of PFAS. Does that bother you?

It all depends on what kind of fish you’re eating. Like catfish feed off the bottom, so they’re going to have more contaminants and stuff, but smaller bluegill, say 3 or 4 years old, they won’t have as many contaminants. So I think just following the DNR’s regulation for how much you can eat from certain bodies of water is enough for me.